comscore Hawaii’s pandemic learning loss recovery could take years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s pandemic learning loss recovery could take years

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

A new independent analysis has found that learning loss among Hawaii’s public school students during the COVID-19 pandemic has ranged from moderate to severe, and the state will need a “multiyear effort” to catch them up to where they should be, a consultant told state Department of Education officials on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

Scroll Up