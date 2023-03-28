Man, 64, dies in Kauai hit-and-run

A 64-year-old pedestrian was killed after a lifted pickup truck struck him in a hit-and-run in Kapaa Sunday, the Kauai Police Department said.

The collision on Kukui Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Police said a lifted dark-colored Toyota Tacoma turned left from Kuhio Highway onto Kukui Street and struck a man from Kapaa who was crossing Kukui Street.

He was taken in critical condition to Wilcox Memorial Center where he later died.

Police said the truck driver fled the scene after the crash.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kauai Police Department’s Traffic Section at 808-241-1617. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or via www.cskauai.org.