comscore Man, 64, dies in Kauai hit-and-run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 64, dies in Kauai hit-and-run

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 64-year-old pedestrian was killed after a lifted pickup truck struck him in a hit-and-run in Kapaa Sunday, the Kauai Police Department said.

The collision on Kukui Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Police said a lifted dark-colored Toyota Tacoma turned left from Kuhio Highway onto Kukui Street and struck a man from Kapaa who was crossing Kukui Street.

He was taken in critical condition to Wilcox Memorial Center where he later died.

Police said the truck driver fled the scene after the crash.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kauai Police Department’s Traffic Section at 808-241-1617. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or via www.cskauai.org.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe to China
Next Story
Migrants start fire at Mexico detention center, killing 40

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up