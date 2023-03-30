Salento Organics recalls select chocolate products sold in Hawaii

The state Department of Health’s Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall of various Salento Organics dark chocolate fruit and peanut bites on Oahu and Maui.

The West Palm Beach, Fla.-based company is recalling its 4-ounce packages of Dark Chocolate Pitaya Bites, Dark Chocolate Goldenberry Bites, Dark Chocolate Mango Bites, Dark Chocolate Banana Bites, Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites and Dark Chocolate Peanut Bites because they may contain undeclared milk.

A list of UPC, lot numbers and “best by” dates for the recalled products is available at the Food and Drug Administration’s recall website or 808ne.ws/salento.

People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products, according to a DOH news release.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not note the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes, the release said.

Salento Organics has suspended production of the products until the FDA and the company are certain the problem has been corrected, the release said.

Consumers who purchased 4-ounce packages of Dark Chocolate Fruit and Peanut Bites affected by the recall are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at hello@salentorganics.com or bycalling at 561-402-8232.