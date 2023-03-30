Letter: Columns, editorial show government excesses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kudos to David Shapiro and Richard Borreca for pointing out Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City Council are finagling their way to 60% pay increases (“Mayor, Honolulu City Council asking big raises from handpicked panel,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, March 19; “Voters, heed how vote goes on huge city pay raises,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, March 26).

I never cared for Blangiardi when he was manager of a local TV station and would come on camera with his position on local affairs. I didn’t want his opinion and thought a TV station should have a modicum of neutrality. It turns out it was so he could get name recognition before his run for mayor.

The editorial about the massive, expensive training center that would house federal, state and county agencies also was important (“Massive training center excessive,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, March 26). We have more important needs like housing.

Keep up the investigative reporting. It makes subscription costs worth it!

Judith Pettibone

Makiki

