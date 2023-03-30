comscore Letter: Columns, editorial show government excesses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Columns, editorial show government excesses

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kudos to David Shapiro and Richard Borreca for pointing out Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City Council are finagling their way to 60% pay increases (“Mayor, Honolulu City Council asking big raises from handpicked panel,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, March 19; “Voters, heed how vote goes on huge city pay raises,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, March 26). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Increase property taxes on nonresidents

Scroll Up