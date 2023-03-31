Letter: Teachers, not politicians, deserve higher pay

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Seriously? Teachers make nowhere near the $113,292 per year salary the Honolulu Salary Commission is recommending for individual City Council members — for a lot fewer hours of work (“Panel endorses pay raises for top Honolulu officials,” Star-Advertiser, March 22)!

This is an outrage and an insult. People are always saying teachers should be paid more, but nothing significant ever happens. Teachers are the backbone of society and without them we wouldn’t even have any city councils. Let’s stop the hypocrisy and do the right thing.

Susan Buckley

Kailua

