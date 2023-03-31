comscore Letter: Teachers, not politicians, deserve higher pay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Teachers, not politicians, deserve higher pay

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Seriously? Teachers make nowhere near the $113,292 per year salary the Honolulu Salary Commission is recommending for individual City Council members — for a lot fewer hours of work (“Panel endorses pay raises for top Honolulu officials,” Star-Advertiser, March 22)! Read more

