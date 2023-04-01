comscore Editorial: Safety on airport runways | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Safety on airport runways

  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

= On Jan. 23, a large passenger jet and a Cessna cargo plane came within 1,173 feet of each other on runway 4L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Physician associates have expert capabilities

Scroll Up