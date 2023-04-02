Violent affray led to Saturday shooting in Puna

Hawaii Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred as part of a violent affray fronting a residence in Mountain View early Saturday evening.

Puna Patrol officers and Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the incident, which took place at a residence on Road 2 around 5 p.m.

According to preliminary police accounts, five to six individuals, several of whom were armed with machetes, were fighting, when the shooting suspect discharged a firearm and subsequently struck a 36-year-old man from Mountain View in the shoulder. The victim was treated at the scene and later transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

A suspect was arrested and transported to the Pahoa police station where he was interviewed by detectives. He was later released pending further investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at (808) 961-2386 or john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.