Fullerton beats Rainbows on walk-off homer in 10th

Brendan Bobo smacked a walk-off, two-run homer in the 10th inning to deliver Cal State Fullerton a 12-11 baseball victory over Hawaii today at Goodwin Field in Orange County, Calif.

The Titans cobbled a run on Nate Nankil’s sacrifice fly in the ninth to tie it at 10 and send the Big West game into extra innings.

In the 10th, the ’Bows went ahead 11-10 on third baseman Kyson Donahue’s home run to right field.

But the ’Bows, who had led 3-0 and 9-5, could not maintain the advantage. Moises Guzman opened the Fullerton 10th with a grounder up the middle that was just out of shortstop Jordan Donahue’s reach. Bobo then pulled a Connor Harrison pitch over the fence in right field for his fifth homer of the season.

On Friday, Harrison pitched three innings in the ’Bows’ 7-6 loss. He returned to the mound today after Trevor Ichimura threw a scoreless sixth inning.

The book-ended, walk-off victories enabled the Titans to win the series 2-1 and improve to 14-9 overall and 7-2 in the Big West.

The ’Bows fell to 13-10 and 3-3. They play host to Cal State Bakersfield in a three-game series that begins on Thursday at Les Murakami Stadium.