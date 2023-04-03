Vital Statistics: March 17 to 30, 2023

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, March 17 to 23

>> Macaulay Autumn Barker and Patrick Rodriguez II

>> Claire Theresa Blaney and Jared Scott Osterli

>> David Houston Box IV and Darla Janeen Carino

>> Justina C. Caras and Vinh Hoang

>> Stephanie Joy Carrillo and Ricardo Miranda II

>> Lorretta Mei Yan Chow and Carson Wong

>> Sarah Lauren Didion and Jordon James Shaw

>> Edgar Dela Cruz Duldulao and Anne Bless Camaya Meneses

>> Dominique Gabrielle Fiacco and Richard Vernon Onapoo­kela Pinto

>> Natasha Noelani Gobeil and Jonathan David Martin Baquiel

>> Giselle Maria Gomez and Luke Jung Hwan Kim

>> Kimberly Anne Hale and Tobias Lee Fousek

>> April Kuuipo Higgins and Patrick Curtis Hale

>> Brian Scott Huff and Amber Nicole Mowery

>> Nicholas Speed Hughes and Barbara Georgina Mares

>> Kelly Kaleookalani Kolii Jr. and Roselani Kealoha Makuakane

>> Branden Keali‘i Lucas and Ku‘ulei Sarah Leimomi Quintal

>> Sean Patrick McPeak and Nicole Marie Duco

>> James Mikesina and Ann Gabrielle Durst

>> Abrial Kaylyn Paige Miller and Kolton Garrett Nicholson

>> Miranda Leigh Mollenhauer and Kyle William Hansen

>> Branson De‘shon Monico and Leslie Guadalupe Mayorga Leyva

>> Ali Pakniyat and Maryam Amirahmadi

>> Marketa Povova and Vinroy Vaughn Noyes

>> Stacey Elizabeth Powell and Billy Joe Flournoy

>> Porcelain Marie Rodriguez and Colby James Forrester

>> Glenn Sholer Rolfe and Nina See

>> Stephanie Marie Ross and Marlon William Shattock

>> Boualien Saiyasith and Somphet Praseut

>> Janelle Ocfemia Sanqui and David Tyler Kaleolani Bayne

>> Suzanne Constance Schreiner and Cole James Morley

>> Samantha Hannah Setyakarya and Jeongwoo Lim

>> Jesus Gabriel Soto and Chantell Martinez

>> Alexia Charmaine Stockton and Joseph Stephen Katzen

>> Alison Ann Taddio and Timothy Michael O’Day

>> Natasha Iwalani Travis and Justin Limahana Wills

>> Penisoni E‘poki He Lotu Tuifua and Madison Maggie Mitchell

>> Katrice Nicole Valentine and Isaac ONeal II

>> Rojelio Modesto Vialpando and Kelly Jasmine Thomas

>> Natalie Kaitlyn Weiss and Juan Pedro Candelaria

>> Hugo Ryan Willis and Bobbie Marie Dominica Huntley

>> Mychal Etsuo Yagi and Tiana Masako Kono

>> Joseph Kaopeng Yang and Susan Ping Yan

Filed on Oahu, March 24 to 30

>> Joy Lynn Arruda and Steven Hualani Kaina Jr.

>> Jedidia Avron Atchak and Ariane Marie Alexie

>> Erika Sarcia Beltran and Phat Phu Ta

>> Emma Gwendolyn Best and Peter James Lajoie

>> Baxter Glen Bradford and Lauren Grace Garrison

>> Kyasa Unique Buchanan and Marcus Darnell James

>> Heather Lynn Reyes Bumang­lag and Eric Jay Mason

>> Tristyn Ku‘uipo‘okalani Celestino and Risein Kaheahoku Campbell

>> Karson Joseph Checketts and Sidnee Carille Hoopes

>> Brando Kala‘e Daiki Cockett-­Kipapa and Kaela Kaui‘nohea Tilton

>> Tani Lei Costa and Joshua Kaleialii Tamatoa Demello

>> Jacob Robert Costilow and Destiny Marie Shand

>> Tamara Lee Cruz and Xavier Solis

>> Louie John Lanzar Debulgado and Bonnie Lynn Koester

>> Asia Marie Di Antonio and Daniel Matthew Stock

>> Claire Ann Doña Domingo and Oliver Semana Olipares

>> Jeremiah Joseph Downing and Elizabeth Andrea Sutton

>> Thomas Edmond Durham and Rosanna Kathryn Hill

>> Ling Fan and Jonathan Booth Woodworth

>> Cassandra Ashley Fong and Kevin Kin-Cheung Ho

>> Claire Louise Gardiner and Wiremu Tamihana Paratene

>> Jesse David Hawkins and Miltia Alexa Marie Campbell

>> Cameron Alasdair Heath and Jessica Lynn Turnbull

>> Amanda Nicole Hernandez and Christopher James Mahieu

>> Jeanette Ellen Hess and Blaine Allen Ikaika Takushi

>> Michael Lee Hughes and Carie Ann Stumpo

>> Christopher Lawrence Hume and Cheryl Jean Solomon

>> Mark Isidro and Noelle Green

>> Alexis Nicole Jens and Gregory Kawika Karwowski

>> Kainoa Hooikaikakeakua Kalilikane-Hussey and Maya Matalalelei Bolt

>> Jazr’e Edith Hooipoikamalanai Kim Kana‘e-Mokiao and Joshias Ke ‘alii Leatumauga

>> Ronin James Kasko and Carly Jean Mathews

>> Charles William Krizan III and Candice Renee Dicke

>> Benaiah Toasefulu La‘ulu and Becky Ku‘uleimomi Seiuli

>> Jameson Lariosa and Kelli Gene Choy Won Chun

>> Daniel Lelgo and Hana Bryn Rigert

>> Christina Rumiko Lewis and Eric William Neal

>> Christopher Yuan Xia Lum and Noelle Suzanne Yoza

>> Brianna Janeile Newman and Michael Dwanye-Nathaniel James

>> Kimberly Chiyoko Okawa and Ryan Michael Kikuo Lum Miyagi

>> Steven Scott Overby and Felicia Marie Tavares

>> Samuel Joseph Pace III and Ginger Dawson

>> Bailey Jaye Hatsuye Pagaragan and Blake Andrew Kersten

>> Mark Stephen Papineau and Rina Beardmore

>> Llewelyn Angelica Paras and Dustin Gerit Dehaan

>> Michael Christopher Poole and Christine Ann Grosso

>> Daniel Alan Price and Beth Tracy Schacher

>> Robert Frederick Randall and Hsiu-Chiung Tu

>> Nicholas Peter Kevin Reynolds and Allyson Lee Fisher

>> Gina Marie Rodriguez and Andrew Jake Duran

>> Kelvin Rodriguez and Karen Anne Koh Black

>> Cyril Agni Ruthenberg and Daniela Patricia Mendoza

>> Todd Gary Edward Stevenson and Tamara Lee Reddekopp

>> Tanya Michiko Nohealani Tama­naha and Trent Jordan Pada

>> Gabriel Valle and Cristina Gonzalez

>> Beáta Veselá and Marek Holec

>> Danielle Nuela Zalopany and Lowell Berkley Spivey

>> Chengzhi Zhang and Yan Zhang

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, March 17 to 23

>> Adam Leo Aakhus

>> Kenzo Reign Buenafe Agpaoa

>> Casimiro Matisse Anderson-­Materka

>> Alba Elaine Arakawa

>> Keona Monroe Asuncion

>> Kia‘i Lee Asuncion

>> Paloma Reina Hualalai Ayau

>> Rhyden Zea Noah Batad-­Melgazo

>> Ronin Ramir Dalmacio Belmes

>> Rosalyn Isabella Benavides

>> Parker Kai Benson

>> Kawika Kaili Kamaka Bicoy

>> Manuel Kim Cuasito Bolibol

>> James Joseph Branch Jr.

>> Winter Madrid Butin

>> Carmen Providencia Caraballo

>> Christopher Paul Paulino Carbullido Jr.

>> Monica Kalea Chang

>> Anna Caroline Clarkson

>> Jereiah Ashley Pascual Coloma

>> Sarah Dulce Concepcion

>> Jane Soriano Corpuz

>> Blakely Beau Creacy

>> Mahina Azul Crichfield

>> Kale‘a William Cua

>> Ethan Haon Dang

>> Ovidio Teo De Guillermo

>> Easton Hayes Eminger

>> Raylee-Reiko Ululani Kaipoahi English

>> Frankee Grace Namahina‘alohilohi Freitas

>> Holsten Kaholomuaikaha‘aha‘a Freitas

>> Kamryn Michie Fukunaga

>> Leo Valentine Guillory

>> Sophia Atsuko Kaleialohilani Hall-Joaquin

>> Hunter Hidetoshi Hayashida

>> Athena Mae Himalaya-Johnson

>> Malek Magdael Ishmael

>> Taimane Amari Pumehana Kaheiki-Kapumau

>> Kenna Nanaeho‘opihaikuunaau Meili Kau

>> Jordan Jonathan Sang Kay

>> Cameron Dream Kral

>> Rayne Tatum Kalunaho‘okaumaha Kramer

>> Cosmo Kalauokalani Kaoru Lau

>> Ana Clarissa Charli Leonardo

>> Janson He Li

>> Otto Dylan Long

>> Canelo Ezekiel Lucas

>> Ethan Kekaimanuokalani O Puniu‘ohua Lucas

>> Logan Kalaike‘ala Kwock Wing Lum

>> Devin Olivia Makalani Medeiros

>> Anela Mahin Motlagh

>> Unaloto Tupou Muamoholeva

>> Aiden Minh Nguyen

>> Breezey Kalehuahiwahiwaimohalaikauanoeanuhea Donyale Nikaido

>> Micah Yuuya Okada

>> Teagan-Reign Meilani Orcino-­Arquitola

>> Violeta Isabella Pedri

>> Hugo Prvý

>> Cora Raye Kawehenaokapukawailani Raquel

>> Luca Kamananui Lance Reilly

>> Po‘okela Kahaleoanuenue Kama‘ehukuha‘aha‘a Richardson-­Aragosa

>> Aurelia Melia Rodriguez

>> Elias ‘Onipa‘a Rogers

>> Brooklynn ‘Anuenue Wai-Nani Sampaio-Dulan

>> Aliyah-Mae Alohalani Joy Soriano

>> Kaimana Dale Kalawai‘a Trivitt

>> Sitara Grace Ka Lai Tsui

>> Julia Yasue Hong Uezu

>> Charlotte Sadako Tamashiro Uyeno

>> Ezekiel Levi Harada Vasconcellos

>> Aria Lou Skye Vela

>> Kaia Liliana Whitmarsh

>> Koda La‘akea Wilson

>> Ryder Cruz Kuponoali‘i Roy Wilson

>> Artemus Paul Piros Yabusaki

Filed on Oahu, March 24 to 30

>> Kayzlyn-Love Nawaaloloa Wailani Kristina Aina-Ono

>> Aryn Chase Antalan

>> Malakai Jordan Kamuela Aricayos Macadamia Antolin

>> Elanor Violett Armstrong

>> A‘lah-Styles Wahine u`i Aumua

>> Papapueo Lailenalaelae Kamahalolanialii Benevedes

>> Tausili Charles Bradley

>> Strider Jay Call

>> Nova Mahealanikalamaikapo Calma-Sugai

>> Valli Isabella Carrasquillo

>> Cove Jack Charles

>> Veronica Louise Connolly

>> Jachel Jade Cabrera Cruz

>> Catalina Marie Valdez De Sagun

>> Levi Cannon Dela Cruz

>> Katya Marie Natsuyo Lilinoeonala‘i Domanguera

>> Charlie Tamanna Kaleionehukaleohonenaheopuamana Jinah Fernandes

>> Jonathan Ray Fleming Jr.

>> Jensen Itsuo Flores-Takeuchi

>> Ofu Lalotea Foe Jr.

>> Diezel Kalei Frederick-Seno

>> Jameson Jensen Garces-­Murakami

>> Lila Kakela Hannemann

>> Tehinavai Aonanimainalani Haole

>> Kiana Momoha Isoda

>> Kaylee Reiko Jong

>> Cali-Ann De La Cruz Juan

>> Kalahikiola Kawikani Namakaokalani Ka‘awa-Kahawai

>> Everleigh Kamakanamaikalani Kalahiki-Gasper

>> Ken Eugene Keller

>> Leo Lonnie Keller

>> Braezlyn Kealaonalani Lee

>> Jayton-Keawe Pomaika‘i Lee

>> Lavon Dennard Little Jr.

>> Ella Mia Lopez Lugo

>> Anela Marie Lucianna Lugo

>> Emerson Faiaoga Torao Manuma

>> Kailani Audre Cornel Marquez

>> Elizabeth June Martinez

>> Cassidy Morgan McDonald

>> Madden Kaia Meyer

>> Micah Makai Milikini

>> Zofie Abriella Mojica-Smith

>> Elliott Richard Nixon

>> Kawika Gilman Nottage IV

>> Hayden Anders Olesen

>> Miles Reid Olesen

>> Reyna Korynna Pages

>> Yuna Kalei Bridget Balanga Panganiban

>> Emily Min Young Park

>> Mason Salty Payne

>> Jin Diego Pisco Mori

>> Avayah Zariah Reign Valdez Ramos

>> Ryder Savaiki Makaio Reyes

>> Raylan James Brent Ringwood

>> Isaac Tolu Robertson II

>> Kiralyn Tsuruoka Rosselli

>> Lilienna Clare Ruiz

>> Jayce Carlos Blas Sampayan

>> Emmalyn Maeve Schmidt

>> August Daniel Smith

>> Mari Orikasa Sobejana

>> Tupou Vavatau Taufoou Jr.

>> Ariella Nevaeh Taylor

>> Charlotte Amelia Terrio

>> Estelle Thérèse Vaquer

>> Drew Ali Vaughn

>> Astrid Sophia Siarot Vilar

>> Cash David Watson

>> Joseph Noa Robert Weismantel

>> Dante Stevenson Williams

>> Alexander Zhang