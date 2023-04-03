Vital Statistics: March 17 to 30, 2023

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, March 17 to 23
>> Macaulay Autumn Barker and Patrick Rodriguez II
>> Claire Theresa Blaney and Jared Scott Osterli
>> David Houston Box IV and Darla Janeen Carino
>> Justina C. Caras and Vinh Hoang
>> Stephanie Joy Carrillo and Ricardo Miranda II
>> Lorretta Mei Yan Chow and Carson Wong
>> Sarah Lauren Didion and Jordon James Shaw
>> Edgar Dela Cruz Duldulao and Anne Bless Camaya Meneses
>> Dominique Gabrielle Fiacco and Richard Vernon Onapookela Pinto
>> Natasha Noelani Gobeil and Jonathan David Martin Baquiel
>> Giselle Maria Gomez and Luke Jung Hwan Kim
>> Kimberly Anne Hale and Tobias Lee Fousek
>> April Kuuipo Higgins and Patrick Curtis Hale
>> Brian Scott Huff and Amber Nicole Mowery
>> Nicholas Speed Hughes and Barbara Georgina Mares
>> Kelly Kaleookalani Kolii Jr. and Roselani Kealoha Makuakane
>> Branden Keali‘i Lucas and Ku‘ulei Sarah Leimomi Quintal
>> Sean Patrick McPeak and Nicole Marie Duco
>> James Mikesina and Ann Gabrielle Durst
>> Abrial Kaylyn Paige Miller and Kolton Garrett Nicholson
>> Miranda Leigh Mollenhauer and Kyle William Hansen
>> Branson De‘shon Monico and Leslie Guadalupe Mayorga Leyva
>> Ali Pakniyat and Maryam Amirahmadi
>> Marketa Povova and Vinroy Vaughn Noyes
>> Stacey Elizabeth Powell and Billy Joe Flournoy
>> Porcelain Marie Rodriguez and Colby James Forrester
>> Glenn Sholer Rolfe and Nina See
>> Stephanie Marie Ross and Marlon William Shattock
>> Boualien Saiyasith and Somphet Praseut
>> Janelle Ocfemia Sanqui and David Tyler Kaleolani Bayne
>> Suzanne Constance Schreiner and Cole James Morley
>> Samantha Hannah Setyakarya and Jeongwoo Lim
>> Jesus Gabriel Soto and Chantell Martinez
>> Alexia Charmaine Stockton and Joseph Stephen Katzen
>> Alison Ann Taddio and Timothy Michael O’Day
>> Natasha Iwalani Travis and Justin Limahana Wills
>> Penisoni E‘poki He Lotu Tuifua and Madison Maggie Mitchell
>> Katrice Nicole Valentine and Isaac ONeal II
>> Rojelio Modesto Vialpando and Kelly Jasmine Thomas
>> Natalie Kaitlyn Weiss and Juan Pedro Candelaria
>> Hugo Ryan Willis and Bobbie Marie Dominica Huntley
>> Mychal Etsuo Yagi and Tiana Masako Kono
>> Joseph Kaopeng Yang and Susan Ping Yan
Filed on Oahu, March 24 to 30
>> Joy Lynn Arruda and Steven Hualani Kaina Jr.
>> Jedidia Avron Atchak and Ariane Marie Alexie
>> Erika Sarcia Beltran and Phat Phu Ta
>> Emma Gwendolyn Best and Peter James Lajoie
>> Baxter Glen Bradford and Lauren Grace Garrison
>> Kyasa Unique Buchanan and Marcus Darnell James
>> Heather Lynn Reyes Bumanglag and Eric Jay Mason
>> Tristyn Ku‘uipo‘okalani Celestino and Risein Kaheahoku Campbell
>> Karson Joseph Checketts and Sidnee Carille Hoopes
>> Brando Kala‘e Daiki Cockett-Kipapa and Kaela Kaui‘nohea Tilton
>> Tani Lei Costa and Joshua Kaleialii Tamatoa Demello
>> Jacob Robert Costilow and Destiny Marie Shand
>> Tamara Lee Cruz and Xavier Solis
>> Louie John Lanzar Debulgado and Bonnie Lynn Koester
>> Asia Marie Di Antonio and Daniel Matthew Stock
>> Claire Ann Doña Domingo and Oliver Semana Olipares
>> Jeremiah Joseph Downing and Elizabeth Andrea Sutton
>> Thomas Edmond Durham and Rosanna Kathryn Hill
>> Ling Fan and Jonathan Booth Woodworth
>> Cassandra Ashley Fong and Kevin Kin-Cheung Ho
>> Claire Louise Gardiner and Wiremu Tamihana Paratene
>> Jesse David Hawkins and Miltia Alexa Marie Campbell
>> Cameron Alasdair Heath and Jessica Lynn Turnbull
>> Amanda Nicole Hernandez and Christopher James Mahieu
>> Jeanette Ellen Hess and Blaine Allen Ikaika Takushi
>> Michael Lee Hughes and Carie Ann Stumpo
>> Christopher Lawrence Hume and Cheryl Jean Solomon
>> Mark Isidro and Noelle Green
>> Alexis Nicole Jens and Gregory Kawika Karwowski
>> Kainoa Hooikaikakeakua Kalilikane-Hussey and Maya Matalalelei Bolt
>> Jazr’e Edith Hooipoikamalanai Kim Kana‘e-Mokiao and Joshias Ke ‘alii Leatumauga
>> Ronin James Kasko and Carly Jean Mathews
>> Charles William Krizan III and Candice Renee Dicke
>> Benaiah Toasefulu La‘ulu and Becky Ku‘uleimomi Seiuli
>> Jameson Lariosa and Kelli Gene Choy Won Chun
>> Daniel Lelgo and Hana Bryn Rigert
>> Christina Rumiko Lewis and Eric William Neal
>> Christopher Yuan Xia Lum and Noelle Suzanne Yoza
>> Brianna Janeile Newman and Michael Dwanye-Nathaniel James
>> Kimberly Chiyoko Okawa and Ryan Michael Kikuo Lum Miyagi
>> Steven Scott Overby and Felicia Marie Tavares
>> Samuel Joseph Pace III and Ginger Dawson
>> Bailey Jaye Hatsuye Pagaragan and Blake Andrew Kersten
>> Mark Stephen Papineau and Rina Beardmore
>> Llewelyn Angelica Paras and Dustin Gerit Dehaan
>> Michael Christopher Poole and Christine Ann Grosso
>> Daniel Alan Price and Beth Tracy Schacher
>> Robert Frederick Randall and Hsiu-Chiung Tu
>> Nicholas Peter Kevin Reynolds and Allyson Lee Fisher
>> Gina Marie Rodriguez and Andrew Jake Duran
>> Kelvin Rodriguez and Karen Anne Koh Black
>> Cyril Agni Ruthenberg and Daniela Patricia Mendoza
>> Todd Gary Edward Stevenson and Tamara Lee Reddekopp
>> Tanya Michiko Nohealani Tamanaha and Trent Jordan Pada
>> Gabriel Valle and Cristina Gonzalez
>> Beáta Veselá and Marek Holec
>> Danielle Nuela Zalopany and Lowell Berkley Spivey
>> Chengzhi Zhang and Yan Zhang
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, March 17 to 23
>> Adam Leo Aakhus
>> Kenzo Reign Buenafe Agpaoa
>> Casimiro Matisse Anderson-Materka
>> Alba Elaine Arakawa
>> Keona Monroe Asuncion
>> Kia‘i Lee Asuncion
>> Paloma Reina Hualalai Ayau
>> Rhyden Zea Noah Batad-Melgazo
>> Ronin Ramir Dalmacio Belmes
>> Rosalyn Isabella Benavides
>> Parker Kai Benson
>> Kawika Kaili Kamaka Bicoy
>> Manuel Kim Cuasito Bolibol
>> James Joseph Branch Jr.
>> Winter Madrid Butin
>> Carmen Providencia Caraballo
>> Christopher Paul Paulino Carbullido Jr.
>> Monica Kalea Chang
>> Anna Caroline Clarkson
>> Jereiah Ashley Pascual Coloma
>> Sarah Dulce Concepcion
>> Jane Soriano Corpuz
>> Blakely Beau Creacy
>> Mahina Azul Crichfield
>> Kale‘a William Cua
>> Ethan Haon Dang
>> Ovidio Teo De Guillermo
>> Easton Hayes Eminger
>> Raylee-Reiko Ululani Kaipoahi English
>> Frankee Grace Namahina‘alohilohi Freitas
>> Holsten Kaholomuaikaha‘aha‘a Freitas
>> Kamryn Michie Fukunaga
>> Leo Valentine Guillory
>> Sophia Atsuko Kaleialohilani Hall-Joaquin
>> Hunter Hidetoshi Hayashida
>> Athena Mae Himalaya-Johnson
>> Malek Magdael Ishmael
>> Taimane Amari Pumehana Kaheiki-Kapumau
>> Kenna Nanaeho‘opihaikuunaau Meili Kau
>> Jordan Jonathan Sang Kay
>> Cameron Dream Kral
>> Rayne Tatum Kalunaho‘okaumaha Kramer
>> Cosmo Kalauokalani Kaoru Lau
>> Ana Clarissa Charli Leonardo
>> Janson He Li
>> Otto Dylan Long
>> Canelo Ezekiel Lucas
>> Ethan Kekaimanuokalani O Puniu‘ohua Lucas
>> Logan Kalaike‘ala Kwock Wing Lum
>> Devin Olivia Makalani Medeiros
>> Anela Mahin Motlagh
>> Unaloto Tupou Muamoholeva
>> Aiden Minh Nguyen
>> Breezey Kalehuahiwahiwaimohalaikauanoeanuhea Donyale Nikaido
>> Micah Yuuya Okada
>> Teagan-Reign Meilani Orcino-Arquitola
>> Violeta Isabella Pedri
>> Hugo Prvý
>> Cora Raye Kawehenaokapukawailani Raquel
>> Luca Kamananui Lance Reilly
>> Po‘okela Kahaleoanuenue Kama‘ehukuha‘aha‘a Richardson-Aragosa
>> Aurelia Melia Rodriguez
>> Elias ‘Onipa‘a Rogers
>> Brooklynn ‘Anuenue Wai-Nani Sampaio-Dulan
>> Aliyah-Mae Alohalani Joy Soriano
>> Kaimana Dale Kalawai‘a Trivitt
>> Sitara Grace Ka Lai Tsui
>> Julia Yasue Hong Uezu
>> Charlotte Sadako Tamashiro Uyeno
>> Ezekiel Levi Harada Vasconcellos
>> Aria Lou Skye Vela
>> Kaia Liliana Whitmarsh
>> Koda La‘akea Wilson
>> Ryder Cruz Kuponoali‘i Roy Wilson
>> Artemus Paul Piros Yabusaki
Filed on Oahu, March 24 to 30
>> Kayzlyn-Love Nawaaloloa Wailani Kristina Aina-Ono
>> Aryn Chase Antalan
>> Malakai Jordan Kamuela Aricayos Macadamia Antolin
>> Elanor Violett Armstrong
>> A‘lah-Styles Wahine u`i Aumua
>> Papapueo Lailenalaelae Kamahalolanialii Benevedes
>> Tausili Charles Bradley
>> Strider Jay Call
>> Nova Mahealanikalamaikapo Calma-Sugai
>> Valli Isabella Carrasquillo
>> Cove Jack Charles
>> Veronica Louise Connolly
>> Jachel Jade Cabrera Cruz
>> Catalina Marie Valdez De Sagun
>> Levi Cannon Dela Cruz
>> Katya Marie Natsuyo Lilinoeonala‘i Domanguera
>> Charlie Tamanna Kaleionehukaleohonenaheopuamana Jinah Fernandes
>> Jonathan Ray Fleming Jr.
>> Jensen Itsuo Flores-Takeuchi
>> Ofu Lalotea Foe Jr.
>> Diezel Kalei Frederick-Seno
>> Jameson Jensen Garces-Murakami
>> Lila Kakela Hannemann
>> Tehinavai Aonanimainalani Haole
>> Kiana Momoha Isoda
>> Kaylee Reiko Jong
>> Cali-Ann De La Cruz Juan
>> Kalahikiola Kawikani Namakaokalani Ka‘awa-Kahawai
>> Everleigh Kamakanamaikalani Kalahiki-Gasper
>> Ken Eugene Keller
>> Leo Lonnie Keller
>> Braezlyn Kealaonalani Lee
>> Jayton-Keawe Pomaika‘i Lee
>> Lavon Dennard Little Jr.
>> Ella Mia Lopez Lugo
>> Anela Marie Lucianna Lugo
>> Emerson Faiaoga Torao Manuma
>> Kailani Audre Cornel Marquez
>> Elizabeth June Martinez
>> Cassidy Morgan McDonald
>> Madden Kaia Meyer
>> Micah Makai Milikini
>> Zofie Abriella Mojica-Smith
>> Elliott Richard Nixon
>> Kawika Gilman Nottage IV
>> Hayden Anders Olesen
>> Miles Reid Olesen
>> Reyna Korynna Pages
>> Yuna Kalei Bridget Balanga Panganiban
>> Emily Min Young Park
>> Mason Salty Payne
>> Jin Diego Pisco Mori
>> Avayah Zariah Reign Valdez Ramos
>> Ryder Savaiki Makaio Reyes
>> Raylan James Brent Ringwood
>> Isaac Tolu Robertson II
>> Kiralyn Tsuruoka Rosselli
>> Lilienna Clare Ruiz
>> Jayce Carlos Blas Sampayan
>> Emmalyn Maeve Schmidt
>> August Daniel Smith
>> Mari Orikasa Sobejana
>> Tupou Vavatau Taufoou Jr.
>> Ariella Nevaeh Taylor
>> Charlotte Amelia Terrio
>> Estelle Thérèse Vaquer
>> Drew Ali Vaughn
>> Astrid Sophia Siarot Vilar
>> Cash David Watson
>> Joseph Noa Robert Weismantel
>> Dante Stevenson Williams
>> Alexander Zhang
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.