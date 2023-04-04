Flood advisory in effect for parts of Oahu

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu, effective until 11:30 a.m.

At 9:49 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain continuing over the Koolau range, with rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour in the heaviest showers. Streams in the area continue to be elevated.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Pearl City, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Aiea, Wheeler Field, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Waikele, Halawa, Punaluu, Waipahu, Kunia, Schofield Barracks, Salt Lake, Moanalua and Hauula.

The public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding, and not cross fast-flowing or rising water by vehicle or on foot.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters is also in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday.