Honolulu pandemic hotline ceasing operations April 14

The City and County of Honolulu said today that after more than three years, its pandemic hotline will cease operations at the close of business on April 14.

From April 15 to 28, community members who call the 808-768-CITY (2489) hotline will hear a pre-recorded message directing them to call the Department of Customer Services for information about city services.

After April 28, the city said the phone number will be activated only as an emergency hotline during hurricanes or other disasters.

“The pandemic hotline was always about supporting our communities through the darkest of times,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “It started with City employees just trying to help people stay safe, but it quickly became something our residents relied on much more than that, to the tune of answering more than 100,000 calls and emails. The call center became an invaluable resource center that kept the City on the pulse of what was happening with families, community groups, and small businesses during the pandemic.”

The city, under former Mayor Kirk Caldwell, on March 23, 2020, established the pandemic hotline and a COVID response email address to provide information to Oahu residents.

On the first day alone, officials said, call center staff responded to more than 2,400 calls, and the hotline quickly evolved into a go-to source for factual information about COVID-19, government orders, pandemic-related travel restrictions, and the many relief programs offered by the city, state, and other government agencies and nonprofits.

Officials said going forward, the public may also visit the city’s 311 website or use the 311 mobile app to report non-urgent issues.