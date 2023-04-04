UH basketball team lands grad transfer from North Carolina

A forward who has played at two of the ACC’s top basketball programs is joining the University of Hawaii as a graduate transfer.

“There’s nothing better than to play for a program full of good guys, like how Coach (Eran) Ganot runs his program,” Justin McKoy said of accepting the Rainbow Warriors’ scholarship offer.

McKoy, who is 6 feet 8 and 220 pounds, played 33 games in two years at Virginia through 2021 and then 41 games the past two seasons at North Carolina. He played briefly in the semifinals and championship game of North Carolina’s 2022 Final Four appearance. Because of the COVID exemption, McKoy has one season of eligibility remaining.

In entering the transfer portal, McKoy sought an expanded role for his skills as a rugged interior player who can hit outside shots. McKoy made nearly 50% of his 3s as a Panther Creek High (Cary, N.C.) forward, when he set the school’s career scoring record with 2,054 points. He averaged 24.7 points and 10.6 rebounds as a senior in 2018, earning offers from Wake Forest, Clemson, Kansas State and Penn State.

McKoy said mentor L.J. Hepp, who is friends with UH associate head coach John Montgomery, and UH guard Juan Munoz were instrumental in his decision to choose the ’Bows. Munoz, who is three years older, and McKoy were Panther Creek teammates.

“He said it was a good situation out there, and he trusted the coaches,” McKoy said of Munoz’s recommendation. Munoz, who missed the past two seasons with injuries, is petitioning the NCAA for an exemption to play for the ’Bows in 2023-24.

McKoy grew up in North Carolina’s “Triangle,” an area that earned the nickname because of its close proximity to heralded research universities — and basketball programs — Duke, North Carolina and North Carolina State. “A lot of people call North Carolina the ‘Hoops State’ just for all the talent and players they produce,” McKoy said. “That’s why basketball grows on me. It’s such a huge culture in North Carolina.”

The sport also is why he came away impressed during his recent recruiting visit to Hawaii. “I fell in love with all the things outside of it being a vacation Hawaii spot,” McKoy said. “All of that is cool. But I’m here for hoops. I loved every aspect of hoops there, and what the program has going on. I felt comfortable immediately.”