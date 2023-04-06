Letter: Delays continue on Red Hill fuel removal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The military seems to be doing everything it can to delay the removal of more than 100 million gallons of bulk fuel that sit precariously a mere 100 feet above Oahu’s main aquifer. Now, the Joint Task Force Red Hill wants to undertake a time-consuming environmental assessment to remove this fuel (“Red Hill task force to conduct assessment on fuel removal,” Star-Advertiser, March 17).

Common sense strongly dictates that anything that endangers human life and health be removed immediately. Any delay is totally unwarranted.

Apparently, it is not important to the military that more than 100 ailing military family members already are suing the federal government for devastating and persistent health issues resulting from fuel contamination in the Navy’s water system (“Service members file legal claims over toxic Red Hill water,” Star-Advertiser, March 29).

We are now facing the catastrophic water contamination for hundreds of thousands of Oahu residents from Halawa to Hawaii Kai and the consequent ruin of Hawaii as a viable state.

What are they waiting for? A horrific disaster to happen?

Ed Uchida

Hawaii Kai

