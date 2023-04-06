comscore Letter: Delays continue on Red Hill fuel removal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Delays continue on Red Hill fuel removal

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The military seems to be doing everything it can to delay the removal of more than 100 million gallons of bulk fuel that sit precariously a mere 100 feet above Oahu’s main aquifer. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Green fees would cost visiting family members

Scroll Up