Hawaii News

Rocky the monk seal back at Kaimana Beach

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Rocky the monk seal rested Wednesday beside the foundation of a San Souci condo at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

Rocky the Hawaiian monk seal has returned to Kaimana Beach, where she first became famous for giving birth to first one, and then two pups at the popular Waikiki location. Read more

