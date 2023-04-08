comscore Cultural practices in monument area move council to allow sale of fish | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Cultural practices in monument area move council to allow sale of fish

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  • COURTESY NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION Fish are seen on a deep coral reef at Pearl and Hermes Atoll within the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

    COURTESY NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION

    Fish are seen on a deep coral reef at Pearl and Hermes Atoll within the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

The initial system gave subsistence fishers — those with a Native Hawaiian Subsistence Practices Fishing Permit — the ability to sell up to $15,000 worth of fish caught in the area to recoup fuel, food, bait and other costs of that fishing trip. Read more

Previous Story
Former Hawaii legislator Ty Cullen receives 2 years in federal prison

Scroll Up