comscore Bishop Museum seeks recurring funding | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bishop Museum seeks recurring funding

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM New Bishop Museum CEO Dee Jay Mailer said her first priority was securing the staff, who “had some areas where they didn’t feel supported.”

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    New Bishop Museum CEO Dee Jay Mailer said her first priority was securing the staff, who “had some areas where they didn’t feel supported.”

State officials are working to establish annual funding for Bishop Museum to support and help stabilize Hawaii’s flagship repository of Hawaiian culture, science and community as it moves forward under its fourth CEO in the past seven years. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Michael Colon and Jeremy Kimura

Scroll Up