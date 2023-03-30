Bishop Museum taps Dee Jay Mailer for 3-year term as president and CEO

The Bishop Museum board of directors today announced the appointment of Dee Jay Mailer to a three-year term as president and CEO, effective immediately.

Mailer has been serving in the post on an interim basis since Feb. 2, after the board fired three top executives following a six-month probe into complaints about the work environment at the 15-acre museum campus in Kalihi. She will be the museum’s fourth CEO in seven years.

The board’s vote, taken at its regularly scheduled quarterly meeting Wednesday, “was motivated in part by enthusiastic feedback about Mailer’s leadership from staff, donors and community members,” according to a Bishop Museum news release.

“What the Museum needs most right now is stable, experienced leadership and we have found that in Dee Jay,” said Board Chair Wayne Pitluck in the release. “In her first eight weeks on the job, she has filled critical executive positions, started work on a needed restructuring of our HR systems and begun guiding staff in envisioning the next phase of the existing 2020-2023 strategic plan.”

Mailer, a graduate of Kameha­meha Schools and the University of Hawaii, was CEO of Kameha­meha Schools Bishop Estate from 2004 to 2014 and served on the Bishop Museum board from 2012 to 2016.

“I feel very fortunate to be working with our talented and dedicated Museum staff,” said Mailer in the release. “I am excited by the work we’ve begun together to make an already wonderful institution even stronger, and I appreciate the board for allowing us time to complete the work we’ve started.”

The museum was founded in 1889 by Charles Reed Bishop in memory of his wife Bernice Pauahi Bishop, a royal descendant of King Kamehameha I. Its vast Hawaii- and Pacific-focused collections of biological specimens, cultural objects, historical publications, photographs, films, works of art, audio recordings and manuscripts attract more than 200,000 visitors annually, including 20,000 children on school visits, the release said.

.