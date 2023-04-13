comscore Merrie Monarch returns with laughter, tears of joy from eager fans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Merrie Monarch returns with laughter, tears of joy from eager fans

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dancers paid tribute to the late kumu hula Johnny Lum Ho during the Merrie Monarch Festival's Ho'ike on Wednesday at Edith Kanaka'ole Multi-Purpose Stadium.

    Dancers paid tribute to the late kumu hula Johnny Lum Ho during the Merrie Monarch Festival’s Ho‘ike on Wednesday at Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sherry Kalua smiled while holding her Ho'ike ticket on Wednesday. Kalua and husband, Herring, were the first people in line, keeping with a tradition of theirs going back years.

    Sherry Kalua smiled while holding her Ho‘ike ticket on Wednesday. Kalua and husband, Herring, were the first people in line, keeping with a tradition of theirs going back years.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dancers with Halau O Kekuhi, under the direction of kumu Nalani Kanaka'ole, performed Wednesday night during the Ho'ike portion of the Merrie Monarch Festival at Edith Kanaka'ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo. The hula competition begins today.

    Dancers with Halau O Kekuhi, under the direction of kumu Nalani Kanaka‘ole, performed Wednesday night during the Ho‘ike portion of the Merrie Monarch Festival at Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo. The hula competition begins today.

“Let us fill this Ho‘ike hale, this Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium, as it should be! … Hilo, how we have missed you!” Read more

