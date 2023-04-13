Merrie Monarch returns with laughter, tears of joy from eager fans
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:30 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dancers paid tribute to the late kumu hula Johnny Lum Ho during the Merrie Monarch Festival’s Ho‘ike on Wednesday at Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sherry Kalua smiled while holding her Ho‘ike ticket on Wednesday. Kalua and husband, Herring, were the first people in line, keeping with a tradition of theirs going back years.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dancers with Halau O Kekuhi, under the direction of kumu Nalani Kanaka‘ole, performed Wednesday night during the Ho‘ike portion of the Merrie Monarch Festival at Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo. The hula competition begins today.