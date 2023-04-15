Column: Kāhāhā! Eia a‘e ho‘i ke ka‘aahi uila o Honolulu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: Much to everyone’s surprise, Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that the Honolulu rail will open to the public this upcoming summer 2023. Read more

Synopsis: Much to everyone’s surprise, Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that the Honolulu rail will open to the public this upcoming summer 2023.

Kähähä nö hoæi! Püæiwa ka poæe o Oæahu i ka lohe aku i ko Meia Rick Blangiardi kükala i loko o kona haæiæölelo no ke æano (külana holomua) o ke külanakauhale æo Honolulu, æo ia hoæi, i këia kauwela e hiki mai ana, e wehe æia ana nä æïpuka o ke kaæaahi uila æo Honolulu Rail i mea e komo mai ai ka lehulehu holoholo. æO ka mahina æo Iulai ka pahuhopu no ka hoæomaka æana o ka lehulehu i ka holo ma luna o ka mahele mua o ka huakaæi o ua kaæaahi uila nei. E holo ana nö ia mai Kapolei a hiki i kahi o Aloha Stadium e kü nei i këia manawa.

æO ka Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit (æo ia hoæi æo HART) ka mea näna e alakaæi nei i këia papahana nui. Wahi a läkou, eia nö ke koe mai nei he mau pilikia e hoæoponono ai ma mua o ka holo mua æana. Eia hoæi kekahi, ma ke ala holo o ua kaæaahi uila nei, ua mäwae ihola he æewalu kolamu a aia ka holo a hoæoikaika æia nähi æoäæoä i ka æaukä kila. Aia ka paæa æana o ia mau kolamu a me ka palekana o nä æöhua a hoæoponopono æia këia hihia.

He aha lä ka uku a nä æöhua e hoæokaæa ai no ke eæe æana aæe ma luna o ia kaæaahi uila? Mai hopohopo, ua like nö ia me ka uku no ka holo æana ma luna o ke kaæa æöhua kaiäulu. Eia hou, æaæole nö e kaupalena æia ka nui o nä manawa a nä æöhua e eæe ai ma luna o ke kaæaahi uila a me nä kaæa æöhua kaiäulu i loko o æelua hola me ka hapalua.

Mai koæu wä e kamaliæi ana a hiki i këia wä a käkou e noho nei, lohe pinepine au i ka hoæowahäwahä æia o ua kaæaahi uila nei o Honolulu e ka lehulehu. Na nä kamaiki ia e hoæohenehene ma nä holoë o ke kula. Na nä mäkua e namunamu a puni nä keæena hana o ke külanakauhale, a na nä æelemäkule e küamuamu pelapela no ke æano miliæapa o ka hana. æAæohe o läkou puni i ka æölelo a ke aupuni no ka holo lanakila æana o ia kaæaahi uila i kekahi lä, no ka mea, i nä wä a pau a läkou e kaena ai no ka holomua o ia papahana, eia kä, he kupu wale aæe kauwahi kuæia e hökai ai i ia holomua. A i loko nö o kona künoni liæiliæi aku i mua, he hoæi nö hoæi i hope a pohö këlä holomua. Me he mea lä, he mea hoæopaumanawa wale nö këia papahana, eia nö naæe ka Mokuæäina æo Hawaiæi ke noke poæo paæakikï aku nei i ka hana.

Wahi a ka poæe e käkoæo nei i këia papahana, i mea ua kaæaahi uila nei e hauæoli ai käkou, a no laila, he küpono kona kükulu æia æana. I kumu auanaæi ia e emi ai ka nui o nä kaæa ma ke alaloa, a inä æo æoe kekahi i paæa i ke ala i ka wä e kolo pupü ana nä lälani kaæa, i kumu nö hoæi ia e hapa mai ai ka ukiuki o nä mea kalaiwa. E maha mai ka naæau i ke emi mai o nä hihia o ke alanui. E emi ana ka nui o nä kaæa. E emi ana ka haumia o ke ea. E emi ana nä ulia a me nä mea kalaiwa e hoæëmi ana i ka mämä holo no ka nui o ko läkou nïele. A e emi ana hoæi nä hola a käkou e hoæopau wale ai ma ke kalaiwa æana i ko käkou wahi e kalaiwa ai.

æAuhea æoukou e ka poæe e küæë nei i ke kaæaahi uila, pehea lä hoæi æoukou? æAæohe mea e hana ai i këia manawa. Ua kükulu æia. Eia aæe hoæi këia æenehana hou, eia aæe he mau mea hou e hiki koke mai ana. æAæole hiki ke hoæöle. Aia käkou i ka wä hou. He aha lä ka hana i koe e hana ai? E hoæäæo aku, no ka mea, ma ka hana ka æike.

E ho‘ouna ‘ia mai na ä leka iä mäua, ‘o ia ho‘i ‘o Laiana Wong a me Kekeha Solis ma ka pahu leka uila ma lalo nei:

>> kwong@hawaii.edu

>> rsolis@hawaii.edu

a i ‘ole ia, ma ke kelepona:

>> 808-956-2627 (Laiana)

>> 808-956-2627 (Kekeha)

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.