comscore Column: Kāhāhā! Eia a‘e ho‘i ke ka‘aahi uila o Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: Kāhāhā! Eia a‘e ho‘i ke ka‘aahi uila o Honolulu

  • By na Noa Gardner
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured is the tracks leading to the Lelepaua station, at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, on March 28.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pictured is the tracks leading to the Lelepaua station, at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, on March 28.

Synopsis: Much to everyone’s surprise, Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that the Honolulu rail will open to the public this upcoming summer 2023. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Ouster of lawmakers an attack on democracy

Scroll Up