Maui’s input sought on state’s aging plan

A community meeting for the state’s four-year Plan on Aging will take place Thursday in Wailuku, the County of Maui has announced.

The county’s Office of Aging announced that the meeting, facilitated by the state Department of Health, will address the health and well-being of kupuna in Hawaii.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. It will be held at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku, at 95 Mahalani St., Room 2.

A virtual option will be made for those who cannot attend in person.

The state plan, which covers 2023 to 2027, “strives to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion in the coordination of long-term services and supports that are both holistic and person-centered, guaranteeing that participants can age in place and addressing the needs of caregivers statewide,” the county said in a news release.

Those with questions or who need an auxiliary aid or service due to a disability can contact the state Executive Office on Aging at eoa@doh.hawaii.gov or 808-586-0100 and ask for the secretary, Josephine Lum.

More information on the event can be requested from the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-270-7755.