DLNR to monitor monk seal Kaiwi, pup around the clock

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources today said law enforcement officers will begin watching Kaiwi the Hawaiian monk seal and her pup around the clock at Kaimana Beach.

The DLNR said its Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers will help keep people safe by directing them away from where the seals are in the water. Anyone who ignores the DOCARE officers’ directions can be cited or arrested.

Kaiwi and her newborn pup have frequented the popular Kaimana Beach and the surrounding water.

“I’m amazed they spent so much time in the ocean, and you could tell once they hauled back up to the beach they were pretty exhausted,” said Emily Greene, of the Hawaii Marine Animal Response, in a statement.

A cordon has been set up on Kaimana Beach that covers the entire beach except for an ocean entrance next to the Natatorium. DOCARE officers on land are directing people to the water, and those on personal watercraft are making sure that people in the ocean know where the seals are.