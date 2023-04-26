Stretch of Kalanianaole Highway to close Monday for filming

State officials said this Monday, a section of Kalanianaole Highway in East Honolulu will be closed for filming.

The May Day closure is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in both directions on the stretch of highway between Hanauma Bay Road and Sandy Beach Park, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to Lunalilo Home Road, then to Hawaii Kai Drive and Kealahou Street.

The Hawaii Kai lookout will be used for staging from 8 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, vehicles parked along the shoulders and at the Lanai Lookout parking lot will be cleared, officials said, as these facilities will remain closed throughout the filming.

“HDOT reminds highway users to allow for extra travel time and follow all traffic control signs in the area,” said officials in a news release. “Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and TheBus will be detoured during the closure.”