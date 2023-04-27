Water main break shuts down Kalakaua, Kuhio avenues

A water main break has forced the closure of all lanes of Kalakaua and Kuhio avenues in Waikiki.
Westbound traffic on Kuhio Avenue is being rerouted onto Ala Wai Boulevard via Namahana Avenue.
Kalakaua Avenue is completely shut down.
The water main break occurred around 7 a.m. Repair crews have been dispatched to the scene.
