Vital Statistics: April 21-27, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, April 21-27
>> Trisha Kaori Asao and Waylen Tetsuji Nainoa Sing Chow
>> April Anne Barnes and Randy David Pfeiffer
>> Brennan James Barrows and Caitlyn Marie Boucher
>> Alicia Eunice Blanding and Phillip Mathew Gary
>> Scot Richard Boren and Jennifer Ashley Wolff
>> Kaylin Carroll and Joel William Howard
>> Misty Kealaokanoehoniikai‘u Tiare Caspino and Mitchell Ryan Ornelas
>> Simon Chiem and Dianne June Dizon
>> Jeremiah Von Bustamante Costales and Napasorn Rongthong
>> Brian Joseph Davis and Katherine Elizabeth Hough
>> Christopher Sherman Denton and Jaymond Latel Davis
>> Caryl Joy Fabro and Keyshawn Jay Garcia
>> Christopher Lynn George and Emilea Janae Finley
>> Peyton Alexander Giles and Frances Mae Pi‘ilani Pomaika‘i Kalauli
>> Brianna Marie Gunther and Brock Matthew Jamison
>> Oliver Vanguardia Guzman and Narirat Songkhen
>> Javia Tenise Harris and Kofi Ser’ton Houston
>> Mackenzie Marie Hazel and Garland Williams III
>> Mua Kopa Kapanui-Sula and Cayla Lepeka Kam
>> Jenna Nicole Kozlowski and Zachary Ryan Brock
>> Aaron Grady Lawson and Louise Kodama Werbe
>> Logan Io‘ela Luta and Jennifer Lyn Titus
>> Mark Andres Cruz Macaraeg and Markayla Jane Melovedoff
>> Destiny Kahaunani Marasco and Kingston Tuitufu Pea
>> Christina Sakura McLemore and Nicholas Ka’iana Reyno
>> Sharon Lee McNerney and Aditya Choudhary
>> Alan Yandoc Mercado and Novelita Alicaba Arriola
>> Eduardo Percy Meza Diaz and Amina Prosper Prosper
>> Stacy Lynn Misencik and Tracy Renee Millhon
>> Gary Lee Moore and Patrick Scott Williamson
>> Matthew Morio Morita and Chihiro Nakamura
>> Inga Muller and Stephen Arvade Dunn
>> Chase Shige Nishimoto and Tracy Ann Gudoy Agarpao
>> Leolani Irene Noda and Brandon Uriah Jun Wah Lau
>> Michael Francis Pache and Nicolette Ann Mitteness
>> Claudia Phongsavath and Sonny Cuaresma Cabradilla
>> Marilyn Antoinnette Pirc and Nathan Gene Fuglsang
>> Codee Keoki Napia Rapoza and Kurumi Ogawa
>> Jane Mae Domingo Raquinio and Ryan-Thomas Jose Paulino
>> Ryan Robert Reynolds and Cree Alexandra Bagley
>> Rodrigo Rufino Dantas and Raissa Naghirniac De Stefani
>> Jaquelinne Saldivar and James Bernard Santiago Domingo
>> Melissa Rachel Schwartz and Jason Jerome Krout
>> Elizabeth Minori Seymour and Christopher Chikara Pedersen
>> Craig Anthony Smith and Taylor Michelle Rowe
>> Kendra Mercedes Soto and Nathan Noah Rockwell
>> Derek Lloyd Swinamer and Mami Yamanaka
>> Gillian Margot Terlecky and Sean Michael Jamison
>> Jason Keli’i Tomisa and Michelle Malulani Rodrigues
>> Mitchell Trent Trawick and Adrian Williamson Singleton
>> Kiana Leah Uechi-Won and Charles Kenneth Rea
>> Monica Lisa Marie Valdez and Christian DAngelo Edwards
>> Ashlee Nicole Walker and Dylan Ray Rusconi
>> Ariel Jena Weinstein and Vincent Joseph Krill
>> Timothy Lewis Whatley and Ashley Jean Christina Frame
>> Gina Chieko Yanagihara and George Kekuiapoiwiokalani Seymour
>> Hong Zeng Joseph Yuen-Schat and Pilita Alvaro Winchatz
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, April 21-27
>> Jacob Lyon Beasley
>> Skylar Nova Brown
>> Sage Ka’imipono Bruhn-Ing
>> Tentacion Kamea‘i‘omakamae Caldwell-Afatia
>> Winston Hsin Chang
>> Kyla Kimiko Annie-Mae Chun
>> Brysen Kai‘pono Joseph Costa Jr.
>> Ryder Matthew Crittenden
>> Kahlil Saofaimatumua Falaniko-Pope
>> Keo Masaki Fujimori
>> Samson Holloway Garner
>> Hezekiah Kamalulokeokeawe Gavino-Veneri
>> Camryn James Hamasaki
>> Makenna Kaimana Mantu Haughey
>> Madison Lily Horel
>> ‘Ilimamakalae Alice Keolani Ige-Ing
>> Kanekoa Kaponookeolalani Kanoa
>> Nixon Kamakoaono‘omalu Kelii-Supnet
>> Jayla Keolahouokeakua Kilbey
>> Leina Mei Xing Misora Komoto
>> Elizabeth Islay Lorfeld
>> Keylen Hurley Kuikahialohakaimanakahakai Merritt
>> Kolten Hayes Hiroyuki Kaleikini O’Sullivan
>> Dominic Vincent Pacheco
>> Hali‘a-Aloha Kaena O Nalani Joseph Puha Vierra
>> Jaxtyn Lemar-James Reynolds
>> Taytum Ella-Jane Marie Reynolds
>> Koltyn Ka‘alomakani Sanchez
>> Raeann Baniaga Sasaki
>> Pohakukihipa‘a Kamchibyek Smith
>> Osiah Lee Osei Stewart
>> Harvie Everest Webb
>> Nehemiah Kekoalanimaiakua Williams-Kahawai
>> Indy Abraham Wroe
>> Rozzi Anne Mataherepurotu Sayuri Yoshino-Pada
