Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many fish lovers will tell you the jaw or collar of fish contains the most tender, moist and tasty meat. Read more

Many fish lovers will tell you the jaw or collar of fish contains the most tender, moist and tasty meat. It’s not as easy to eat as a boneless fillet, but once you pick at the hamachi morsels, your efforts will be rewarded. Hamachi is the Japanese term for yellowtail and can be purchased fresh or frozen in most Hawaii markets. When you find them at a good price, buy more, as they freeze well. They are larger than salmon collars and a good-sized one can feed one person. While they may seem intimidating, they cook easily. Broil them, then bake. A simple dipping sauce of grated daikon, soy sauce, mirin, rice vinegar and sugar is the perfect complement to the rich fish.

Broiled Hamachi Kama

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 2 hamachi kama (collars), substitute salmon collars

• 2 teaspoons rock salt

• 2 inches daikon, peeled

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon mirin

• 1 teaspoon rice vinegar

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• Slivered green onions for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to broil. Line a baking pan with foil and spread oil on the foil using a paper towel. Place the ~ sh skin side up. Sprinkle rock salt on ~ sh and broil until skin is blistered, about 5 minutes. Turn o˚ broil, adjust oven to bake at 350 degrees, then bake for 20 minutes so collar is completely cooked. While baking, make the sauce by finely grating the daikon. Add soy sauce, mirin, rice vinegar and sugar. Remove fish and place on serving platter. Garnish with green onions and serve with dipping sauce.

Serves two.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.