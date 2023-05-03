High surf advisory issued for all south-facing shores today

A high surf advisory has shifted from the northwest to the south — and now covers all south shores of Hawaii until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 8 to 12 feet for all south shores from Kauai to Hawaii island as a long-period south swell arrives and peaks later today.

The northwest swell from Tuesday, meanwhile, continues to decline and the advisory no longer covers north- or west shores.

Surf for north shores is expected to decline from 7 to 10 feet this morning to 5 to 7 feet on Thursday. Surf for west shores will remain at 7 to 10 feet today and Thursday.

For east shores, surf is expected to grow from 2 to 4 feet today to 3 to 5 feet Thursday as eastern tradewinds return.

Forecasters expect trades to return today as a low-pressure system continues to drift westward, away from the state, bringing more stable conditions. There may still be isolated thunderstorms for Kauai County and over interior sections of Hawaii island this afternoon.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and currents, making swimming dangerous for shores covered by the high surf advisory. The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

A small craft advisory covering Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island, remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.