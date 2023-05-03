State Baseball Day 2: Campbell punches ticket to semifinals

After record-low scoring on the opening day of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA State Baseball Championships in Division I on Tuesday, four quarterfinal games are underway today at Les Murakami Stadium.
Schedule
10 a.m.: No. 4 Campbell 2, Hilo 1
1 p.m.: No. 3 Waiakea vs. Mililani
4 p.m.: No. 2 Baldwin vs. Leilehua
7 p.m.: No. 1 Kamehameha vs. Kamehameha-Maui
No. 4 Campbell 2, Hilo 1
Sabers senior right-hander Hunter Lindsey pitched the fifth complete game thrown through five games in the state tournament to lead the Sabers (14-2) over the Vikings (14-3).
Campbell catcher Cason Eliptico-Quinata singled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth inning and Lindsey made it stand with a four-hitter.
Hilo’s only run was unearned in the top of the fourth when freshman left fielder KJ Marzo singled in Jayden Soriano.
Lindsey needed only 81 pitches to get through seven innings and allowed four hits with two walks without a strikeout.
Day 2 starts off just like Day 1. Hunter Lindsey with the complete game performance and Campbell holds off Hilo, 2-1, to punch its ticket to the semifinals of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA State Baseball Championships. pic.twitter.com/gj6tOHb8Z2
— Billy Hull (@billyhull) May 3, 2023
Dayton Lorenzo walked and scored on Lindsey’s bases-loaded walk in the first inning to get Campbell on the scoreboard first.
Campbell will play the winner of today’s final game between Kamehameha-Maui and top seed Kamehameha in the second semifinals on Thursday night.
Today’s first quarterfinal game was the fifth straight game in the tournament decided by two runs or less. The last three games were decided by one run.
