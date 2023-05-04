High surf advisory for south shores till 6 p.m. today

A high surf advisory remains in place for all south shores of Hawaii through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service warns of surf of 6 to 10 feet along south shores, with strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous. The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Forecasters say the northwest swell will continue to decline gradually through Friday, eventually lowering to 5 to 8 feet, but that surf will remain elevated due to a small, reinforcement swell arriving tonight.

Surf of 4 to 6 feet along east shores is expected to remain the same through Friday.

Surf of 5 to 7 feet for north shores is expected to lower to 2 to 4 feet on Friday, while surf of 4 to 6 feet for west shores is expected to lower to 3 to 5 feet on Friday.

Forecasters also expect tradewinds to strengthen through Friday and persist into the weekend as high pressure builds north of the state.

A small craft advisory for nearly all waters from northwest of Kauai to windward of Hawaii island, including the Kauai and Kaiwi channels, remains in place until 6 p.m. Friday.