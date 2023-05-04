comscore 150 full scholarships for aspiring teachers offered in private initiative | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

150 full scholarships for aspiring teachers offered in private initiative

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • COURTESY JEROME P. OSURMAN Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, left, Chaminade University President Lynn Babington and Wai‘ale‘ale Sarsona, vice president of Hi‘ialo at Kamehameha Schools, at Wednesday’s announcement of the Mu‘o Scholarships that will provide full-ride tuition for 150 people to become teachers.

In one of the largest private efforts in recent history to ease Hawaii’s chronic shortage of schoolteachers, full-tuition scholarships for 150 people to become teachers through an online bachelor’s degree program were announced Wednesday under a partnership between Kamehameha Schools and Chaminade University. Read more

