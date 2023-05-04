comscore Hawaii food insecurity persists post COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii food insecurity persists post COVID-19

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / OCT. 31 Amy Miller Marvin, president and CEO of Hawaii Foodbank.

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“One of the things that I think is really exciting is that, for the first time, the anti-hunger community in Hawaii has really been looking more at anti-poverty measures.”</strong> <strong>Daniela Spoto</strong> <em>Director, Anti-Hunger Initiatives for the Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice</em>

Even as Hawaii distances itself from the harshest effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-hunger advocates say that elevated food insecurity among residents has not only persisted but is growing. Read more

