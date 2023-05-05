Wind advisory covers parts of Maui, Hawaii island

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Maui County and Hawaii island, effective through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service says east winds of 25 to 30 mph, with localized gusts to 45 mph, are expected for portions of Lanai, Maui, Kahoolawe and Hawaii island.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” said NWS. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down.”

Forecasters expect the gusty, easterly trades to continue through early next week due to a high-pressure system to the north.

A small craft advisory for all Hawaiian coastal waters also remains in place through 6 p.m. Saturday.