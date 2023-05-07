Hawaii Gov. Green’s $200M ‘pot of money’ under scrutiny
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:09 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of the House of Representatives met for their last legislative session Thursday at the state Capitol.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree