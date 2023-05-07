comscore Hawaii Gov. Green’s $200M ‘pot of money’ under scrutiny | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Gov. Green’s $200M ‘pot of money’ under scrutiny

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the House of Representatives met for their last legislative session Thursday at the state Capitol.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Members of the House of Representatives met for their last legislative session Thursday at the state Capitol.

Hawaii governors typically ask for discretionary spending — a request that was denied by the Legislature last year for Green’s predecessor, former Gov. David Ige, according to state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, chair of the powerful Senate Ways and Means Committee. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii credit unions offering scholarships
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 20 – March 24, 2023

Scroll Up