Woman, 20, critically injured in H-3 hit-and-run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 20, critically injured in H-3 hit-and-run

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

A 20-year-old woman was critically injured after a vehicle struck her while she was standing in a shoulder lane on the H-3 freeway checking a stalled motorcycle in Kaneohe Friday, Honolulu police said.

The woman was standing on the left shoulder of the freeway when a vehicle traveling westbound struck her at about 8:20 p.m.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the woman was part of a motorcycle group when she stopped to help someone on the shoulder and was struck by the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle, possibly a black sedan or sports car, did not stop to render aid and continued traveling westbound on the freeway.

The woman was taken in critical condition to hospital.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

