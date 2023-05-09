comscore Man in his 40s dies after swimming off Mokuleia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man in his 40s dies after swimming off Mokuleia

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A man died after he experienced a medical condition after swimming or snorkeling in waters off Mokuleia Monday.

The Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a swimmer with an undisclosed medical emergency off Jeep Trail at about 6:40 p.m.

The fire department said the man described to be in his 40s experienced a medical condition after coming out of the ocean. A bystander was performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation until fire rescue arrived and took over.

Fire rescue aboard Air 1 took him to a nearby landing zone where medical care was transferred to EMS.

EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up