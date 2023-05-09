Man in his 40s dies after swimming off Mokuleia

A man died after he experienced a medical condition after swimming or snorkeling in waters off Mokuleia Monday.

The Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a swimmer with an undisclosed medical emergency off Jeep Trail at about 6:40 p.m.

The fire department said the man described to be in his 40s experienced a medical condition after coming out of the ocean. A bystander was performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation until fire rescue arrived and took over.

Fire rescue aboard Air 1 took him to a nearby landing zone where medical care was transferred to EMS.

EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.