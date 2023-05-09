Man in his 40s dies after swimming off Mokuleia

A man died after he experienced a medical condition after swimming or snorkeling in waters off Mokuleia Monday.
The Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a swimmer with an undisclosed medical emergency off Jeep Trail at about 6:40 p.m.
The fire department said the man described to be in his 40s experienced a medical condition after coming out of the ocean. A bystander was performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation until fire rescue arrived and took over.
Fire rescue aboard Air 1 took him to a nearby landing zone where medical care was transferred to EMS.
EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.