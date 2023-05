Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I agree with columnist Stephen Tsai’s proposal to fix the old Aloha Stadium rather than rebuild it completely (“Fixing up old stadium may be better option than building new,” Star-Advertiser, May 2). A brand-new stadium with bench seats is totally unreasonable, particularly with older spectators like myself who have problems sitting. The old seats should be kept.

I suggest the state look at options to remove the top tier and enhance the bottom tier with reinforced concrete foundations. The roof should be replaced to protect spectators from passing showers and sun. Water and electrical infrastructure need not be totally changed. A new multilevel parking lot could be built on the Halawa parking lot.

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

