Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gail Haruki of Makiki has been making this delicious dish for so many years, she can’t remember which family member taught it to her. Read more

Gail Haruki of Makiki has been making this delicious dish for so many years, she can’t remember which family member taught it to her. It combines seasoned hamburger with crunchy lotus root. I can imagine that it would also taste great using ground pork, chicken or turkey. In many Asian markets, you can buy the lotus root already peeled and cleaned. The root has a beautiful design when sliced into rounds. It is topped with the meat, covered in flour, dipped in beaten egg and fried until cooked.

You can enjoy it plain or with hot sauce, if you like a kick.

Hasu (Lotus Root) Hamburger

Ingredients:

• 1 4-inch piece of lotus root, peeled

• 1/2 pound hamburger, substitute ground pork, turkey or chicken

• 1/4 cup chopped green onion, plus more for garnish

• 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon pepper

• 1/8 teaspoon sesame oil

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 2 eggs, beaten

• 1/4 cup flour

• Oil for frying

• Optional garnish of green onions

• Hot sauce of your choice

Directions:

In a bowl, mix hamburger, green onion, soy sauce, salt, pepper, sesame oil and garlic. Cut lotus root into 1/4-3/8-inch round slices, about 12 slices. Pat about 1 tablespoon of the meat mixture on one side of the lotus root. If you have extra meat, add it to the lotus root patties to even out. Heat skillet to medium high with oil to cover bottom. Roll meat and lotus in flour, dip in egg and put into a skillet hamburger side down, reduce heat to medium and pan fry until brown, about 4 minutes. Turn and fry the other side until brown and all meat is cooked, about 3 minutes. Place on paper towel to drain. Repeat until finished.

Serve warm or room temperature, plain or with a spicy sauce. Optional garnish of chopped green onions.

Makes about 12 pieces.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.