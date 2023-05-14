comscore Column: Gov. Green getting $200M discretionary fund raises eyebrows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | On Politics

Column: Gov. Green getting $200M discretionary fund raises eyebrows

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:44 p.m.

This year’s version of the state budget belongs to Gov. Josh Green — not that he owns it, but an unheard-of $200 million in state money is designated to Green to spend essentially as he sees fit. Read more

