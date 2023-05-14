Discord among Hawaii GOP lawmakers lingers
- By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:47 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021
Rep. Lauren Matsumoto speaks at a press conference in 2021.
-
COURTESY PHOTOS
Sen. Kurt Fevella and Sen. Brenton Awa
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree