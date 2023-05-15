Hawaii Pacific Health relaxes masking policy at its facilities

Hawaii Pacific Health said starting today, wearing masks will be optional at all of its medical centers and clinics, except for desginated, high-risk patient care areas.

Requiring masks was initiated at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to HPH will no longer be required of patients, visitors, and staff in public common areas such as lobbies, elevators, cafeterias, and hallways not within patient care areas.

Anyone who still prefers to wear a mask in optional-masking zones, however, may continue to do so.

Signs reflecting the new masking policy will be posted at all HPH facilities.

HPH operates Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, along with Pali Momi and Straub on Oahu.

According to HPH, due to medical needs of patients, masks will still be required in intensive care units, including the pediatric ICU and Neonatal ICU, oncology departments and infusion centers.

All areas serving immunocompromised and oncology patients will also continue to require masks.

“We continue to monitor the evolving impact of COVID-19,” said Dr. Shilpa Patel, HPH chief quality officer, in a news release. “We are seeing fewer and less serious cases as well as higher levels of immunity in our community thanks to successful public health efforts. We understand some people may feel more comfortable wearing a mask at all times at our medical centers and clinics. It’s important to consider your personal situation and take precautions accordingly before arriving at our facilities.”

HPH said patients seeking care at its medical centers and clinics may also request staff wear masks at any time during their care.

Additionally, patients with symptoms of respiratory illnesses such as fever, cough, or runny nose are still required to wear masks. Visitors displaying symptoms of illness will not allowed at any HPH facility.

Some exceptions in mask-required areas include children under 2, and those with a clinical, safety-related reason for not wearing a mask.

HPH said it continues to monitor COVID-19 trends locally and nationally, and will adjust its masking policy as needed.