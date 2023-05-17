Flood watch for Kauai County, Oahu, starts Thursday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu, effective from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon.

Forecasters expect a low pressure system to move over the state, bringing an “unstable weather regime.”

Periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are expected to last from Thursday morning to at least Thursday night, and possibly continue into Friday afternoon.

“At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over leeward and interior areas,” said forecasters in the alert.

During heavy rains, flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams, officials warned. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

Residents should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

A wind advisory is also in place for Big Isle summits through Friday morning due to southwest winds of 30 to 55 mph, with localized gusts over 60 mph.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult,” officials warned. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.”

Travel to summits should be postponed until conditions improve.