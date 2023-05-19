Hawaii moves up baseball standings with shutout

Harry Gustin, Alex Giroux and Harrison Bodendorf combined on a six-hitter to boost Hawaii to a 7-0 baseball victory over Cal State Northridge today at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif.
The ’Bows’ fourth shutout of the season lifted them into a fourth-place tie with CSUN at 15-10 in the Big West with five regular-season games remaining. The ’Bows are 26-18 overall; CSUN is 29-17.
Gustin pitched the first five innings. Giroux allowed only one hit in the sixth. Bodendorf relinquished one hit in the final three innings.
The ’Bows took a 2-0 lead on Jared Quandt’s run-scoring single in the second inning and Ben Zeigler-Namoa’s RBI single in the third.
The ’Bows broke it open with a five-run eighth. Three of those runs were credited to CSUN reliever Xavier Martinez, who entered with a 0.81 ERA in 11 games against Big West opponents.
Jacob Igawa, Stone Miyao and Zeigler-Namoa each had three hits.
The second of this three-game series begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.