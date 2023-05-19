Hawaii moves up baseball standings with shutout

Harry Gustin, Alex Giroux and Harrison Bodendorf combined on a six-hitter to boost Hawaii to a 7-0 baseball victory over Cal State Northridge today at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif.

The ’Bows’ fourth shutout of the season lifted them into a fourth-place tie with CSUN at 15-10 in the Big West with five regular-season games remaining. The ’Bows are 26-18 overall; CSUN is 29-17.

Gustin pitched the first five innings. Giroux allowed only one hit in the sixth. Bodendorf relinquished one hit in the final three innings.

The ’Bows took a 2-0 lead on Jared Quandt’s run-scoring single in the second inning and Ben Zeigler-Namoa’s RBI single in the third.

The ’Bows broke it open with a five-run eighth. Three of those runs were credited to CSUN reliever Xavier Martinez, who entered with a 0.81 ERA in 11 games against Big West opponents.

Jacob Igawa, Stone Miyao and Zeigler-Namoa each had three hits.

The second of this three-game series begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.