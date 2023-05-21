Las Vegas Advisor: New site on Strip eyed for Vegas baseball stadium

The Oakland Athletics have exited their deal to build a Major League Baseball stadium on the site of the former Wild Wild West casino and have forged a new agreement to build on land where the Tropicana now stands.

Details seem to change daily, but as of now it appears that the 35,000-seat stadium will be built on a portion of the 34-acre Trop site. The Tropicana informed employees that the hotel-casino will close within an 18- to 24-month window. The notice stated that the closure is “in preparation for a renovation” and called the new Trop an “integrated casino-hotel and resort and baseball park.”

At this point at least, it appears that the Trop won’t disappear for good, but will be incorporated into an overall redesign of the property that will include the Las Vegas A’s stadium.

Restaurant week: Now in its 16th year, Las Vegas Restaurant Week will be held from June 5 to 16. The city’s finest restaurants offer special three-course prix fixe menus, donating a portion of proceeds to Three Square Food Bank. Go to restaurantweeklv.org for the list of participating restaurants.

Tiki bar on Strip: Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge has opened at Resorts World in the space that was formerly Genting Palace Lounge. It’s being touted as the first tiki bar on the Strip in more than 20 years, when the Venetian closed Taboo Cove.

Question: Will the Formula One building be completed before the Grand Prix race in November?

Answer: With construction going on 20 hours a day and soon to start round-the-clock hours, the building is on schedule to be completed in October, roughly a month before the race. The $260 million, 300,000-square-foot, four-story Paddock will serve as Formula One’s Las Vegas headquarters. The building will house the pit row and garages, while the second, third and fourth floors will be occupied by offices, suites and an exclusive viewing area on the roof.

