Monk seal pup to be relocated from Kaimana Beach after weaning

Pualani the Hawaiian monk seal pup is expected to wean any day now.

Like other monk seals before her born at Kaimana Beach, she will be relocated to a more remote spot after weaning.

Wildlife officials today announced the decision, which was made after an extensive risk assessment, and said plans are already underway to safely remove her from the historically busy beach in Waikiki.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said moving Pualani to a more remote location after weaning will allow her to grow up wild and in the company of other juvenile monk seals, rather than the throngs of beachgoers in Waikiki.

“After careful assessment, in close coordination with our state, county, and non-profit partners, we determined the best option for Pualani is to relocate her, especially given the risks of habituation in such a crowded area,” said Kilali Ala’ilima Gibson, NOAA Fisheries Oahu Marine Wildlife Response Coordinator in a news release. “We want to extend a big mahalo to our incredible community and our valued partners for their efforts to protect our endangered Hawaiian monk seals on Kaimana beach.”

“Together, we’ve created a safe nursery for mom and pup,” she continued, “and we look forward to the next phase of monitoring them as they transition out of their nursing phase and into independent seals.”

Because newly weaned pups are extremely curious and impressionable, officials believe Pualani could easily be conditioned to interact with people in the water, and officials believe it is in her best interest to prevent this from happening.

They do not know, however, the exact day when she will be weaned. NOAA said the site of her relocation will also remain undisclosed for her safety.