Woman, 55, rescued near summit of Diamond Head Crater Trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 55-year-old woman who suffered a “medical emergency” near the summit of the Diamond Head Crater Trail this morning had to be rescued by Honolulu Fire Department personnel.

HFD received a call about the hiker at around 10 a.m. The woman had been hiking with three other people when she required medical assistance. Honolulu firefighters arrived a few minutes later and were able to make contact with her at around 10:30 a.m.

She was then flown to a nearby landing zone via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter, and just before 11 a.m. her care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

HFD escorted the other hikers in the party by foot to the trail head.

