Monk seal pup Pualani relocated from Kaimana Beach

More than 40 days after her birth, Pualani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup has weaned and been relocated to another beach.

Wildlife officials moved the pup Monday night from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed location on Oahu, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. She was confirmed to have weaned from her mother, Kaiwi, sometime over the weekend.

All went smoothly, according to DLNR, and Kaimana Beach has fully reopened, with all ropes and monk seal caution signs removed.

While Kaiwi and her pup were nursing, a protective cordon had been set up to help maintain the recommended, 150-foot distance from the endangered monk seal mom and pup.

Two public access points to the ocean remained available, though that could change as the seals moved around.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommended that beachgoers choose another nearby beach while mom and pup were nursing, which usually lasts five to seven weeks.

The pup, initially known as PO5, was born April 14 at Kaimana Beach. She was Kaiwi’s second pup born at Kaimana Beach, and her fifth pup overall.

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were on-site for the past few weeks to watch over the seals and keep beachgoers safe.

“Being able to see Hawaiian monk seals in the wild is a special experience,” said DLNR in a news release, thanking all for their patience. “These endangered seals are only found here in the islands. People should enjoy these seals while following safe viewing guidelines — 50 feet for individual monk seals and 150 feet from monk seal mothers with pups.”

Harassing or threatening endangered monk seals is a violation of federal and state laws, DLNR said.

In the event of future monk seal births at the popular beach, there will likely be a similar response, with the cordon and 24-hour watch.

Monk seal sightings can be reported to NOAA’s hotline at 888-256-9840.