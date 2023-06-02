State school board chair replaced in surprise shakeup by Gov. Green

Gov. Josh Green today surprised many education observers with the announcement that he is replacing Bruce Voss as chair of the state Board of Education with business leader Warren Haruki.

Voss confirmed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that he will resign from the board effective June 30, contrary to a news release from Green’s office that said Voss “will continue to serve as an at-large member.”

Voss, who has served on the board for seven years and as chair for one, declined comment on the changes, but said he is proud of the work of the board during his tenure.

Green named three interim appointees in his announcement: Haruki, who recently retired from several executive positions; Kahele Dukelow, dean of arts and sciences at the University of Hawaii’s Maui College; and Shanty Asher, of Honolulu, an existing BOE member.

The board sets policy for Hawaii’s massive statewide public school system, the 10th largest school district in the U.S. It includes 258 schools, nearly 40,000 full- and part-time employees, an operating budget of $2.6 billion, and serves 171,600 students.