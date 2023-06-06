Letter: To solve homelessness, rejuvenate middle class

Richard Borreca usefully cataloged the failed attempts Hawaii governors have made to “solve” homelessness (“Homelessness persists in Hawaii, despite many governors’ dogged attempts to combat it,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, May 28).

Nevertheless, government and private services have helped many of our neighbors get off the streets and back into housing. The homeless problem persists despite these services because individuals and families are constantly falling off the bottom rung of the economic ladder.

The swelling ranks of the poor is a national problem that cannot be solved at the state and local levels. Our congressional representatives need to step up and roll back loopholes and tax cuts for the wealthy so a rejuvenated middle class can lift our neighbors out of the poverty that drives homelessness.

Until that happens, we’re stuck with caring for the least fortunate among us.

Kudos to Gov. Josh Green for taking this task to heart.

Thomas S. Dye

Chinatown

