A plant-based fave

Many of us are struggling with the goal of eating less meat. Here is a recipe that mimics a familiar island favorite — a teriyaki burger. The patty is a mixture of teriyaki burger packaged seasoning, veggie meat, such as Impossible burger, and chopped green onions. Shaped into patties and pan fried, this protein is great in a hamburger bun with all the fixings or served with steamed rice.

No-Meat Teri Burgers

Ingredients:

• 1 1.5-ounce packet Hawaiian-style Teri Burger seasoning mix

• 12 to 16 ounces veggie meat, such as Impossible Burger

• Optional: 1/4 cup chopped green onion

• 3 tablespoons oil

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix dry seasoning packet and veggie meat. Do not add water. Add green onions (if using) and form 4 patties. Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat and add oil. Cook until browned, about 4-5 minutes on each side. Serve as is or put in a burger bun.

Makes 4 patties.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.