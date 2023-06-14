VIDEO: Green signs bills protecting domestic violence victims

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream at noon.
——
Gov. Josh Green signed several bills into law protecting domestic violence and sexual assault victims and improving the wellness of affected Hawaii families. The press conference started shortly before 12:15 p.m. today.
Speakers included state Sen. Joy San Buenaventura, state Rep. Linda Ichiyama, state Rep. Nadine Nakamura, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Nanci Kriedman and Hale Kipa president and CEO Venus Rosete-Medeiros.
This livestream video has ended. Watch a replay at the top of the page.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.