VIDEO: Green signs bills protecting domestic violence victims

Gov. Josh Green signed several bills into law protecting domestic violence and sexual assault victims and improving the wellness of affected Hawaii families. The press conference started shortly before 12:15 p.m. today.

Speakers included state Sen. Joy San Buenaventura, state Rep. Linda Ichiyama, state Rep. Nadine Nakamura, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Nanci Kriedman and Hale Kipa president and CEO Venus Rosete-Medeiros.

