VIDEO: Green signs bills protecting domestic violence victims

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 pm
  • Video by Hawaii Governor's Office

  • COURTESY PHOTO Gov. Josh Green is pictured.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Gov. Josh Green is pictured.

Gov. Josh Green signed several bills into law protecting domestic violence and sexual assault victims and improving the wellness of affected Hawaii families. The press conference started shortly before 12:15 p.m. today.

Speakers included state Sen. Joy San Buenaventura, state Rep. Linda Ichiyama, state Rep. Nadine Nakamura, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Nanci Kriedman and Hale Kipa president and CEO Venus Rosete-Medeiros.

