comscore LIVE: Blessing, send-off for Hokule‘a before its Pacific voyage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
LIVE: Blessing, send-off for Hokule‘a before its Pacific voyage

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 am
  • VIDEO COURTESY HOKULE'A

    Tune in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hawaii time for a livestream video of the Moananuiakea Voyage global launch ceremony.

A ceremonial blessing and send-off ceremony in Juneau, Alaska, is set for this morning as voyaging canoe Hokuleʻa embarks on a four-year Moananuiakea circumnavigation of the Pacific.

“Moananuiakea, a Voyage for Earth,” is a 43,000-nautical-mile, 47-month circumnavigation of the Pacific by the traditional Polynesian voyaging canoes Hokule‘a and Hikianalia. The crew of 400 will visit 36 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 Indigenous territories and 345 ports.

Moananuiakea is the 15th major voyage in Hokule‘a’s first 50 years. The regional sail plan, which is subject to change, includes British Columbia, Mexico, Galapagos, Rapa Nui, Tahiti, Fiji, Cook Islands, Samoa, Micronesia, Palau, Philippines, China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Russia.

Today’s “Global Launch” event will feature Alaska Native and Hawaiian cultural protocols, dances, chants, prayers and blessings. Representatives from Alaska, Taiwan, Micronesia, Samoa, Rarotonga and Aotearoa from New Zealand will be in attendance.

Hokule‘a’s departure time from Alaska has yet to be determined. “Crew is monitoring the weather to determine the best day/time for the canoe to depart Juneau,” according to a news release.

The livestream is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hawaii time.

Watch the livestream video above.

Looking Back

